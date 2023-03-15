San Francisco accepted a draft plan aimed at providing its Black residents with substantive reparations Tuesday.

The detailed 60-page reparations plan traces the harm done to the city’s Black community over generations, drawing a direct line from segregation and displacement to disparities we see today in mass incarceration, education and homelessness.

The Board of Supervisors spoke passionately on the subject that caught the ire of right-wing media over findings that $5 million could be paid to qualifying Black San Franciscans. However, the lump sum action of the plan has already been deemed “financially unachievable in today’s world" by Board President Aaron Peskin.

Other, perhaps more realistic actions in the reparations plan include supplemental income packages for low income Black households, the creation of a Black-owned community bank, access to financial education, debt forgiveness and fairer access to financing and loans.

The delayed reparations hearing took more than five hours and featured presentations by staff from the Human Rights Commission, as well as members of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee.