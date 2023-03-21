Kielbasa, giardiniera relish, brisket and meatloaf live in unlikely yet delicious harmony on Gambit Lounge’s new lunch menu, which launched three weeks ago.

First opened in November 2022, the Hayes Valley cocktail bar is a joint project of longtime sommelier Cezar Kusik and spirits expert Edward Calhoun. The partners originally met at 25 Lusk, a prix-fixe concept turned tapas-style eatery in China Basin, where Calhoun was the bar manager. Between the two of them, Kusik and Calhoun boast nearly 60 years of experience in hospitality. As such, the new sandwich service combines the best of Kusik’s Polish roots and Calhoun’s North Carolina upbringing and tenure in New Orleans.

Kusik told The Standard that the decision to launch a lunch menu was born out of pure practicality. After signing the lease on Hayes Street, Kusik said he and Calhoun knew they’d eventually extend the lounge’s hours into the daytime.

In thinking about the lunch offerings, Kusik said he was inspired by the work of Ken Turner, a former chef at Zuni Café who made a left turn in 2015 when he opened a neighborhood sandwich shop called Turner’s Kitchen in Mission Dolores.