One of SF’s oldest Italian eateries prepares to pass the torch

Perched atop a towering hill in North Beach, Tommaso’s Ristorante Italiano is, in many ways, preserved in amber. The cream-colored wooden booths are flanked with 88-year-old murals depicting the Amalfi Coast. They were painted by an anonymous artist who, according to owner Agostino Crotti, was paid in spaghetti. The menu is almost identical to how it was in 1935, though the Crotti family has added items like arugula, Agostino said, “to try to be trendy.” He suggested that the wood-fired brick pizza oven—the first in North Beach—inspired Alice Waters to build one of her own at Chez Panisse.

Still, change is the only constant, and the oldest continuously operated restaurant in North Beach lacks an heir apparent to carry on the business. Agostino, his sister Carmen and his wife, Anna, who have run the restaurant for 50 years, said they’re ready to retire.

“We want to enjoy the years we have left,” Agostino said.

Traditionally, it’s assumed that the next generation will take over the family business. That’s not the case at Tommaso’s, the Crottis said, as their children have their own careers and aren’t available to keep the flame alive. After all, restaurant work is incredibly taxing. Most nights, some combination of Carmen, Agostino and Anna can be found on their feet between the kitchen and the front door from 5 p.m. until close.

So the Crottis are on the lookout for new owners to purchase their iconic eatery. Carmen told The Standard it would be ideal to pass the torch to another family, just as the previous owners did for them in 1973. But so far, she said they don’t have any serious takers.