Every bite of this taco is like a revelation of flavor.

The soft, tender meat collides with the fresh crispness of the diced cabbage and the tart spiciness of the bright orange salsa. "You eat one, and you want another until your body says 'no,'" laughs Ricardo Carrillo, proprietor of Tacos El Líder, an unassuming taco truck parked in a lot along a busy highway in San Jose.

He's not wrong. Carrillo's puerco al horno tacos are unlike any you may have had in the Bay Area—a region well known for its wide variety of incredible Mexican food. What sets his tacos apart from the rest?

They are filled with meat from an entire pig that is roasted for about six hours. Carrillo says that by doing it this way, the fat from the pig ends up tenderizing the meat, making it incredibly succulent. Not to mention that you get bits of crispy pig skin mixed in with each bite.