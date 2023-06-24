‘We can be free’: San Francisco Pride fosters sense of belonging

Shawn Porter and Amy Agle traveled to San Francisco from the Northern California town of Redding for their first Pride celebration in the city. But it was more than a simple weekend trip—it was a chance to let down their guard.

“Coming here, it’s like we can be free and ourselves,” Porter said Saturday as she took in the festivities at Civic Center alongside thousands of others under partly sunny skies. “We don’t have to hide being in a town that is very conservative, anti-gay and anti-anything different.”

Crowds wearing brightly colored attire trickled into the windy plaza in front of City Hall for picnics and dancing. Tents along McAllister and Fulton streets offered food and beverages and other goods. Performers from AsiaSF put on a dance and lip-sync show, and a cheerleading squad performed routines.

As Porter and Agle selected some children’s books for their four grandchildren from a booth, they said that educating the next generation in tolerance and acceptance is crucial in combating ignorance.