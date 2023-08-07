The owners of a successful Castro restaurant have teased fresh details through “foggy sunlight” about their new eatery in the Outer Richmond neighborhood.

Jonathan Vargas and Ramsey Garcia, who run the decade-old Fable in the Castro, applied for an on-site beer and wine license for the new Boa’s restaurant at 3951 Balboa St.

A 12-month license application was listed on Monday as pending, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Fable opened its doors in 2013 and bills itself as the best outdoor patio and brunch in San Francisco.

Now, Vargas and Garcia have shone a light on their plans for the new venture on the foggy side of town.

In a Friday e-mail to The Standard, the pair said they look forward to “contributing to the beautiful Outer Richmond very soon” but did not offer a firm opening date.

“Think coffee, juices, late breakfast, hot sandwiches, salads, soup, vegan lasagnas, sweets, happy hours, friends, music, foggy sunlight,” the email said.

They further described Boa’s as an “elevated fast-casual outpost offering nutritious, locally sourced ingredients with Mediterranean/Italian flavors in a chic Californian atmosphere.”

In addition to serving food, coffee and juices from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, the restaurateurs said visitors should think of “happy hours, friends, music [and] foggy sunlight.”