Cooking for friends on Saturday night, and no time to wander? Head to Alemany. The operation is open all day every Saturday. And with more vendors than a 0.5 photo can snap on your iPhone, you’ll find everything you need and be back to your kitchen, quick. Owned and operated by the city of San Francisco, “The People’s Market” was the first farmers’ market in California, founded on Aug. 12, 1943. Today, it serves the whole city and the northern peninsula from its Bernal Heights location near the intersection of Highway 101 and Interstate 280.