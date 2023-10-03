From the Ferry Building to Golden Gate Park, musicians from the Navy and Marines will demonstrate their skills as instrumentalists in a series of free concerts at local parks and landmarks throughout Fleet Week.

The Blue Angels are usually considered the stars of San Francisco Fleet Week, but did you know that the Navy and Marines also spread out throughout the city to showcase the musical talents of service members?

While previous years have clustered concerts at waterfront locales, neighborhood concerts are the focal point of this year’s Fleet Week.

Subgroups and ensembles with the Marine Corps’ 1st Marine Division Band will also make appearances at Chase Center’s Thrive City and at Duboce Park for a celebration of service dogs.

Woodwind, brass and rock ensembles from the Navy’s 45-member Navy Band Southwest, one of the military branch’s “ finest and oldest continuing musical organizations ,” will make appearances at the San Francisco Zoo, Fisherman’s Wharf and also team up with counterparts from the Marines march in Sunday’s Italian Heritage Parade.

“This year, we are thrilled to be performing 39 concerts throughout the city and hope you all come to have a good time,” Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke said.

“We love getting out to the different neighborhoods,” added Musician 1st Class Whitney Adams, who plays oboe and coordinates tours for Navy Band Southwest. “The waterfront is great, but we like getting out in the city.”