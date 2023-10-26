The beautiful, crystal-clear broth is poured tableside into a bowl containing a few plump handmade dumplings containing a mix of chicken thigh, ginger, garlic, chives, a little light soy sauce and some MSG. At first, this might make you think of tortellini en brodo, but this dish is inspired by Matkowsky’s Asian heritage: “One of my favorite Korean soups is the mandu-guk,” which typically uses beef broth, explains the chef. His version is not only PFG but also soothes the soul.