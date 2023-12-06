On Tuesday, a nonbinding resolution brought before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors concerning the Israel-Hamas war brought deep emotions to the surface from city officials and the public alike. The Standard was on-site and monitoring the livestream to capture viewpoints in the videos seen below.
Supervisor Dean Preston, who authored the resolution calling for a “sustained cease-fire” and the release of hostages in the ongoing conflict, broke down in tears as he introduced the legislation.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who is a co-sponsor of the resolution, said at the same meeting that it is because of—not despite—her Jewish identity that she felt called to speak out. She said her father served in the Israel Defense Forces and wondered what he would say about the current conflict.
“I must speak out loudly against the overwhelming killing of innocent lives in Gaza, including close to 7,000 children,” Ronen said. “Anything less would be a betrayal.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators with varying points of view on the issue gathered outside City Hall to make their voices heard. Chanting and prayers in multiple languages could be heard on the steps of the building and the plaza across the street.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and state Sen. Scott Wiener, who said they opposed the resolution, joined a vigil for Israeli hostages.
The line for members of the public waiting to comment on the cease-fire resolution stretched well down the block during the afternoon. As hundreds of residents made their voices heard, the Board of Supervisors meeting dragged into the evening. Here’s what some members of the public had to say on the issue.
The eventful day ended with the resolution being referred to committee. Depending on which committee the item is referred to, it could be voted on by the entire board next week or after its winter recess.