But Zuni would not be its PFG self without its people. Apart from its late founder, Billy West, who died in 1994, Zuni became what it is thanks to the late great Judy Rodgers, a Chez Panisse alum who became head chef in 1987 and shepherded the restaurant into culinary greatness, earning it multiple James Beard Awards. She transformed the restaurant into “a San Francisco institution, a social hub for artists, political activists and food pilgrims,” as the New York Times put it in Rodgers’ obituary in 2013.