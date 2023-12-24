Sitting at Glide Memorial Church, Santana devoured a slice of juicy prime rib, mashed potatoes, and a mix of greens and bread, with cookies for dessert.

On a typical Christmas Eve, Vidal Santana, who lives in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, would drop by the corner store to buy something to take home and eat alone. But this year, he enjoyed a specially made brunch with thousands of others seeking community and a great meal during the holiday season.

“I am very grateful that we have the meal,” Santana said. “I don't have my family with me right now. This is the family I have. I connected with the people here.”

It was the first time Santana had taken part in the Glide Foundation's annual tradition, which has now officially hit its 30-year mark. In partnership with the owners of House of Prime Rib, a legendary restaurant known locally as a meat mecca, the Tenderloin nonprofit has logged three decades of feeding some of the city’s most vulnerable residents with love and a smile.

Glide Memorial Church has long been a centerpiece of the Tenderloin community and is known for its Daily Meals Program, which started as a volunteer-run potluck before evolving into a service that provides three meals a day to San Francisco’s hungry.

The organization serves thousands of meals daily, but the Christmas Eve prime rib brunch remains a marquee occasion.