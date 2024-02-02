The greatest San Francisco Giant who ever lived finally gets his own holiday: Willie Mays Day, unfolding this Sunday, Feb. 4. Written as “2/4/24,” the date cosmically corresponds with the Say Hey Kid’s #24 jersey.

“It’s a once-in-a-century event, and the only time it will happen while Willie Mays is alive,” said Sophie Lair, communications manager for the San Francisco Giants.

The city is prepared to go all out in commemorating the 92-year-old Mays. City Hall, Coit Tower and Oracle Park will be lit up in orange. A banner will hang from the 24 palm trees in Willie Mays Plaza beside the ballpark. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will pull out cable car #24 and ring its bell 24 times at 2:24 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s not only city officials and notable landmarks getting into the fun—ordinary Giants fans can also eat and drink their way across the city with numerically appropriate deals. From coffee to cocktails, burgers to beers, there are 24 ways to tip your Giants cap to a legend who was also a 24-time All-Star.

Participants are encouraged to share photos using the hashtag #WillieMaysDay and #SayHey24, said Adam Swig, who organized the 24 businesses participating in the celebration and is the executive director of the nonprofit Value Culture. Some of the participants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Willie Mays Scholars program, a needs-based scholarship open to Black ninth and 11th graders living in San Francisco, with applications now open.