Willie Mays finally gets his own holiday—celebrate with 24 deals across San Francisco

A baseball player in a white and red uniform with the number 24 is standing on a field, viewed from the back.
Willie Mays stands on deck during a game in 1967 at Candlestick Park. | Source: Focus on Sport/Getty Images
By Julie Zigoris

The greatest San Francisco Giant who ever lived finally gets his own holiday: Willie Mays Day, unfolding this Sunday, Feb. 4. Written as “2/4/24,” the date cosmically corresponds with the Say Hey Kid’s #24 jersey. 

“It’s a once-in-a-century event, and the only time it will happen while Willie Mays is alive,” said Sophie Lair, communications manager for the San Francisco Giants.

The city is prepared to go all out in commemorating the 92-year-old Mays. City Hall, Coit Tower and Oracle Park will be lit up in orange. A banner will hang from the 24 palm trees in Willie Mays Plaza beside the ballpark. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will pull out cable car #24 and ring its bell 24 times at 2:24 p.m. on Sunday. 

It’s not only city officials and notable landmarks getting into the fun—ordinary Giants fans can also eat and drink their way across the city with numerically appropriate deals. From coffee to cocktails, burgers to beers, there are 24 ways to tip your Giants cap to a legend who was also a 24-time All-Star. 

Participants are encouraged to share photos using the hashtag #WillieMaysDay and #SayHey24, said Adam Swig, who organized the 24 businesses participating in the celebration and is the executive director of the nonprofit Value Culture. Some of the participants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Willie Mays Scholars program, a needs-based scholarship open to Black ninth and 11th graders living in San Francisco, with applications now open

“He’s the GOAT,” Swig said. “He deserves it.”  

A baseball player shakes a woman's hand in a black and white photo baseball field.
Willie Mays says a few words to San Francisco mayor Dianne Feinstein before the start of the Giants' home opener at Candlestick Park on April 15, 1986. | Source: Michael Maloney/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

Atwater Tavern

Located right on the bay and within walking distance of the Giants ballpark, Atwater will have on tap a burger and a beer for $24. 

📍 295 Terry A. Francois Blvd. 
🔗 atwatertavern.com

Blue Light 

Just “Say Hey” to get 24% off your first drink at the Blue Light bar in Cow Hollow on Sunday. 

📍 1979 Union St. 
🔗 bluelightbarsf.com

Boudin 

The original home of San Francisco sourdough, Boudin Bakery is going all out for Mays Day. Boudin will have our homegrown fish stew cioppino on offer for $24.24—and it’ll also be making a big bread in the shape of the #24 jersey that will be on view downstairs.

📍 Pier 39, Fisherman’s Wharf
🔗 boudinbakery.com

The Bus Stop 

The Bus Stop, a longtime sports bar that keeps getting snazzier, will have $2.40 domestic beer on tap for Willie Mays Day. 

📍 1901 Union St. 
🔗 busstopbarsf.com

Choux 

Stop by Fillmore Street’s Choux bakery for a special “Say Hey” box of treats for $24. 

📍 248 Fillmore St. 
🔗 chouxsf.com

Compton’s Coffee 

Pick up a cup of $2.40 coffee at this shop run by a former Peet’s employee.  

📍 1910 Fillmore St. 
🔗 comptonscoffeehouse.com

Cultivar 

In the Marina near the Presidio, Cultivar will have bottles of brut rosé, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay on sale for $24.24 as well as french fries for $2.40 on Sunday. 

📍 2379 Chestnut St. 
🔗 cultivarwine.com

Epic Steak 

Epic Steak is also taking Mays’ nickname for its “Say Hey Special,” which focuses on the three B's that have become the Embarcadero restaurant’s specialty: burgers, beers and brownies. For Sunday only, you can get one of each for, you guessed it, $24. On offer will also be the “Say Hey” sipper, a cocktail crafted from Catedral Espadin Mezcal, the (very orange) bitter aperitivo Aperol, tamarind and lemon. 

📍 369 Embarcadero 
🔗 epicsteak.com

Fang 

Long-standing Chinese restaurant Fang near the Moscone Center will have a savory egg custard with duck and clams on special for $24.24. 

📍 660 Howard St.
🔗 fangrestaurant.com

Firenze by Night 

North Beach Italian restaurant Firenze by Night will have a special gnocchi on the menu for $24.24.

📍 1429 Stockton St.
🔗 firenzebynightsf.com

Hi Dive

Near the ballpark, the waterfront icon Hi Dive Bar will have $2.40 tacos on Willie Mays Day. 

📍 Pier 28 
🔗 hidivesf.com

A fancy bar top with globe lights and glass windows has barber chair style seats alongside it.
The bar at Holbrook House in the Financial District includes an Italian-made coffee maker and green swivel seats. | Source: Courtesy Matthew Millman

Holbrook House 

One of San Francisco’s most glamorous recent additions to the cocktail and dining scene, Holbrook House isn’t open on Sundays but instead will be celebrating Mays all week in an appropriately over-the-top way: A martini and a bump of caviar will set you back $24.20. 

📍 1 Sansome St.
🔗 holbrookhousesf.com

International Smoke 

Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina’s International Smoke is going big with its $24.24 special. The deal includes pigs in a blanket, a bratwurst wrapped in pastry dough with truffle butter and dijonnaise sauce, and a Midnight in Oaxaca cocktail, a mezcal-based drink with Giants-appropriate color scheme of charcoal and dehydrated citrus. 

📍 301 Mission St. 
🔗 internationalsmoke.com

A waiter poses for a portrait in front of restaurant tables filled with customers.
Waiter Diego Hernandez stands inside John's Grill. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

John’s Grill

A perennial favorite among politicos, John’s Grill is serving up a real bargain—for a limited time—in honor of Willie Mays Day. Chicken sandwiches for $2.40 will be offered during lunch hours only, from noon to 2 p.m. 

📍 63 Ellis St. 
🔗 johnsgrill.com

Mission Bowling Club

The combination bar, restaurant and bowling alley Mission Bowling Club will have discounted bowling shoe rentals on Sunday—$2.40 instead of the usual $4. 

📍 3176 17th St. 
🔗 missionbowlingclub.com

Queen’s Louisiana Po-Boy Cafe

This NOLA-inspired cafe will have $2.40 beignets—perfect to go with your cup of $2.40 Compton’s coffee. 

📍 33 Embarcadero 
🔗 queenslapoboyscafe.com

A sports bar has people crowded around watching a television.
Twenty-four wings for $24 await at the San Francisco Athletic Club sports bar. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

San Francisco Athletic Club 

Another great San Francisco sports bar, the SFAC will be hawking 24 wings for $24, which you can wash down with $24 pitchers.

📍 1750 Divisadero St. 
🔗 thesfac.com

Scoma’s

Scoma’s in Fisherman’s Wharf will have a prix-fixe special menu available on Willie Mays Day that includes a choice between Caesar salad with Gulf prawns, pappardelle bolognese or flounder sandwich with choice of beer or wine for $24.24. 

📍 1965 Al Scoma Way 
🔗 scomas.com

Sinombre

The SoMa bar without a name will have a $24 bottle of prosecco in honor of the Say Hey Kid—and, hey, maybe that’s a good name for the bar on Sunday, too? 

📍 312 Harriet St. 
🔗 No website 

Two slices of pizza stand on a wooden table.
The “Say Hey Sicilian Slice” special pizza in honor of Willie Mays at Tony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Slice House. | Source: Courtesy Tony's Coal Fired Pizza

Tony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Slice House

Award-winning pizza acrobat Tony Gemignani will be spinning out new pies in honor of Mays for three days starting Saturday. The “Say Hey Sicilian Slice” will be a gut-busting affair topped with fried chicken cutlets, house-made spicy link sausage, fresh mozzarella, (orange) mashed sweet potato and pecorino. The slice will cost $6—that is, two and four added together—a nearly $3 discount off the typical premium slice and is available only at Tony's Original Slice House in North Beach.  

📍 1556 Stockton St. 
🔗 slicehouse.com

Trick Dog

Swing by Mission mainstay Trick Dog for a QD Mission Dog topped with bacon and jalapeño spread, fries and Fort Point beer, all for $24.

📍 3010 20th St. 
🔗 trickdogbar.com

Waterbar 

Waterbar, a sister restaurant to Epic Steak, will be home-plating its own “Say Hey” special: a plate of 24 oysters for $24, half off the usual price. The restaurant also has a specialty cocktail in the works. 

📍 399 Embarcadero 
🔗 waterbarsf.com

Woodhouse Fish Co. 

New England-style seafood joint Woodhouse Fish Co. will sell a whole, local Dungeness Crab for $24 on Sunday—you can’t get much more San Francisco than that. 

📍 1914 Fillmore St. 
🔗 woodhousefish.com

Yank Sing 

The popular Dim Sum restaurant will have a $24 special consisting of four steamed barbecue pork buns, two egg custard tarts and two sesame balls on Willie Mays Day. The limited-time special will be available only at Yank Sing 2 Go at the Spear Street location. 

📍 101 Spear St. 
🔗 yanksing.com

Julie Zigoris can be reached at jzigoris@sfstandard.com

