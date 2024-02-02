The greatest San Francisco Giant who ever lived finally gets his own holiday: Willie Mays Day, unfolding this Sunday, Feb. 4. Written as “2/4/24,” the date cosmically corresponds with the Say Hey Kid’s #24 jersey.
“It’s a once-in-a-century event, and the only time it will happen while Willie Mays is alive,” said Sophie Lair, communications manager for the San Francisco Giants.
The city is prepared to go all out in commemorating the 92-year-old Mays. City Hall, Coit Tower and Oracle Park will be lit up in orange. A banner will hang from the 24 palm trees in Willie Mays Plaza beside the ballpark. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will pull out cable car #24 and ring its bell 24 times at 2:24 p.m. on Sunday.
It’s not only city officials and notable landmarks getting into the fun—ordinary Giants fans can also eat and drink their way across the city with numerically appropriate deals. From coffee to cocktails, burgers to beers, there are 24 ways to tip your Giants cap to a legend who was also a 24-time All-Star.
Participants are encouraged to share photos using the hashtag #WillieMaysDay and #SayHey24, said Adam Swig, who organized the 24 businesses participating in the celebration and is the executive director of the nonprofit Value Culture. Some of the participants will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Willie Mays Scholars program, a needs-based scholarship open to Black ninth and 11th graders living in San Francisco, with applications now open.
“He’s the GOAT,” Swig said. “He deserves it.”
Atwater Tavern
Located right on the bay and within walking distance of the Giants ballpark, Atwater will have on tap a burger and a beer for $24.
Blue Light
Just “Say Hey” to get 24% off your first drink at the Blue Light bar in Cow Hollow on Sunday.
Boudin
The original home of San Francisco sourdough, Boudin Bakery is going all out for Mays Day. Boudin will have our homegrown fish stew cioppino on offer for $24.24—and it’ll also be making a big bread in the shape of the #24 jersey that will be on view downstairs.
The Bus Stop
The Bus Stop, a longtime sports bar that keeps getting snazzier, will have $2.40 domestic beer on tap for Willie Mays Day.
Choux
Stop by Fillmore Street’s Choux bakery for a special “Say Hey” box of treats for $24.
📍 248 Fillmore St.
🔗 chouxsf.com
Compton’s Coffee
Pick up a cup of $2.40 coffee at this shop run by a former Peet’s employee.
Cultivar
In the Marina near the Presidio, Cultivar will have bottles of brut rosé, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay on sale for $24.24 as well as french fries for $2.40 on Sunday.
Epic Steak
Epic Steak is also taking Mays’ nickname for its “Say Hey Special,” which focuses on the three B's that have become the Embarcadero restaurant’s specialty: burgers, beers and brownies. For Sunday only, you can get one of each for, you guessed it, $24. On offer will also be the “Say Hey” sipper, a cocktail crafted from Catedral Espadin Mezcal, the (very orange) bitter aperitivo Aperol, tamarind and lemon.
Fang
Long-standing Chinese restaurant Fang near the Moscone Center will have a savory egg custard with duck and clams on special for $24.24.
Firenze by Night
North Beach Italian restaurant Firenze by Night will have a special gnocchi on the menu for $24.24.
Hi Dive
Near the ballpark, the waterfront icon Hi Dive Bar will have $2.40 tacos on Willie Mays Day.
📍 Pier 28
🔗 hidivesf.com
Holbrook House
One of San Francisco’s most glamorous recent additions to the cocktail and dining scene, Holbrook House isn’t open on Sundays but instead will be celebrating Mays all week in an appropriately over-the-top way: A martini and a bump of caviar will set you back $24.20.
International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina’s International Smoke is going big with its $24.24 special. The deal includes pigs in a blanket, a bratwurst wrapped in pastry dough with truffle butter and dijonnaise sauce, and a Midnight in Oaxaca cocktail, a mezcal-based drink with Giants-appropriate color scheme of charcoal and dehydrated citrus.
John’s Grill
A perennial favorite among politicos, John’s Grill is serving up a real bargain—for a limited time—in honor of Willie Mays Day. Chicken sandwiches for $2.40 will be offered during lunch hours only, from noon to 2 p.m.
Mission Bowling Club
The combination bar, restaurant and bowling alley Mission Bowling Club will have discounted bowling shoe rentals on Sunday—$2.40 instead of the usual $4.
Queen’s Louisiana Po-Boy Cafe
This NOLA-inspired cafe will have $2.40 beignets—perfect to go with your cup of $2.40 Compton’s coffee.
San Francisco Athletic Club
Another great San Francisco sports bar, the SFAC will be hawking 24 wings for $24, which you can wash down with $24 pitchers.
Scoma’s
Scoma’s in Fisherman’s Wharf will have a prix-fixe special menu available on Willie Mays Day that includes a choice between Caesar salad with Gulf prawns, pappardelle bolognese or flounder sandwich with choice of beer or wine for $24.24.
Sinombre
The SoMa bar without a name will have a $24 bottle of prosecco in honor of the Say Hey Kid—and, hey, maybe that’s a good name for the bar on Sunday, too?
📍 312 Harriet St.
🔗 No website
Tony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Slice House
Award-winning pizza acrobat Tony Gemignani will be spinning out new pies in honor of Mays for three days starting Saturday. The “Say Hey Sicilian Slice” will be a gut-busting affair topped with fried chicken cutlets, house-made spicy link sausage, fresh mozzarella, (orange) mashed sweet potato and pecorino. The slice will cost $6—that is, two and four added together—a nearly $3 discount off the typical premium slice and is available only at Tony's Original Slice House in North Beach.
📍 1556 Stockton St.
🔗 slicehouse.com
Trick Dog
Swing by Mission mainstay Trick Dog for a QD Mission Dog topped with bacon and jalapeño spread, fries and Fort Point beer, all for $24.
Waterbar
Waterbar, a sister restaurant to Epic Steak, will be home-plating its own “Say Hey” special: a plate of 24 oysters for $24, half off the usual price. The restaurant also has a specialty cocktail in the works.
Woodhouse Fish Co.
New England-style seafood joint Woodhouse Fish Co. will sell a whole, local Dungeness Crab for $24 on Sunday—you can’t get much more San Francisco than that.
Yank Sing
The popular Dim Sum restaurant will have a $24 special consisting of four steamed barbecue pork buns, two egg custard tarts and two sesame balls on Willie Mays Day. The limited-time special will be available only at Yank Sing 2 Go at the Spear Street location.