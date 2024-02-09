The California Attorney General’s Office Friday dropped murder charges against two men accused of killing a relative of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who had politicized the case before she was appointed.

In a plea deal Friday, Sincere Pomar pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and Stevie Mitchell pleaded guilty to assault with a firearm. Pomar faces six years, and Mitchell seven years in prison.

The two men were accused of gunning down Jerome Mallory—the cousin of Jenkins' husband—in July 2020 in the Bayview as part of an ongoing gang rivalry. At the time, Jenkins was a prosecutor and reportedly walled off from the case, but she later made statements alluding to insider knowledge of the investigation.

Before taking office, Jenkins publicly complained about her former boss Chesa Boudin’s policy of not filing additional gang charges, which experts say would have made it easier to convict the two men of murder.

Friday’s plea deal shows that Jenkins was right about the case’s weakness without gang enhancements and raises questions about why such a feeble case was pursued in the first place, say attorneys involved in the matter.

The attorney general’s lawyer said in court that there was never enough evidence to pursue murder charges, one of the defendant’s attorneys reported.

“I absolutely think that this was the right outcome,” Pomar’s former attorney, Yali Corea-Levy, said. “This is a case based on evidence that they had that probably wouldn’t have even been brought as a murder if it wasn’t for the parties involved.”

Convicting someone of murder on behalf of a gang is a far easier task than building a murder case without such enhancements, Corea-Levy said.