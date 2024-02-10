Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Sunday’s 49ers-Chiefs showdown

There's the Kansas City Chiefs and their prolific offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and mustachioed coach Andy Reid. On the other side of the field, there's the San Francisco 49ers, led by Mr. Irrelevant quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and defensive standouts like Nick Bosa.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and have been regulars in the big game during the 2020s, making it for their fourth time in five seasons. The 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995 but have been among the NFL's best teams the past several years, losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.