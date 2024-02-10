Skip to main content
Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Sunday’s 49ers-Chiefs showdown

Fans wear red 49ers jerseys with masks
Fans and supporters of San Francisco 49ers ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday. | Source: Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images/Getty Images
Associated Press

Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Sunday is shaping up to be quite a doozy.

There's the Kansas City Chiefs and their prolific offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and mustachioed coach Andy Reid. On the other side of the field, there's the San Francisco 49ers, led by Mr. Irrelevant quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and defensive standouts like Nick Bosa.

And—of course—there's Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and have been regulars in the big game during the 2020s, making it for their fourth time in five seasons. The 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995 but have been among the NFL's best teams the past several years, losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

Here's a guide for watching Sunday's game:

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff is shortly after 3:30 p.m. Pacific, but pregame shows begin at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on CBS.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

CBS and Nickelodeon will broadcast the game.

Super Bowl 2024 live stream

Paramount+ will have a livestream of the game. It can also be viewed on services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV if you have a subscription.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl halftime show?

R&B/pop icon Usher is the headliner. He confirmed that he won't be alone at Allegiant Stadium. In previous years, most Super Bowl performers have included guest stars—except for Rihanna, who was a solo act last year.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Country music star Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem.

