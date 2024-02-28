Warm wood, earthen jugs and colorful pottery set the tone at Komaaj Mazze Bar on 29th Street, where a loud and lively ambience—and an Iranian grandmother’s answer to soul food—greet a consistently packed house of customers. Sadr, a trained engineer who considers himself more of a researcher than a chef, approaches his dishes with humility.

Chef Hanif Sadr fuses old-world style with new-world research in his cooking. It’s an approach that makes the expansion of his Iranian restaurant in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights feel both familiar and novel, comforting and unexpected.

Ingredients like yogurt, cheese and pomegranates are cold, whereas nuts and spices are hot. That’s why you’ll see pomegranate-walnut stew, yogurt sprinkled with sumac or dried mint and cheese decorated with nigella seeds.

Sadr doesn’t want a fancy vibe at Komaaj. Dishes are prepared using the principles of Iranian traditional medicine, which he likens to Indian and Chinese philosophies, with foods that are either “hot” or “cold.” The ultimate goal of any recipe is to balance these two opposites.

This approach is perhaps why the recipes at Komaaj feel so healing to eat. They are bright but balanced. You can eat your fill but never feel overfull. “We look at ingredients from a medicinal angle,” Sadr said. “As a treatment for the body or mind.”

The why and the how

Chickpeas are everywhere in Sadr’s cooking, because they support the immune system. Turmeric—the starring spice in the restaurant’s golden-hued, fluffy rice—alleviates pain. Dried barberries, dotted on nearly everything, are full of antioxidants. They also add a colorful splash and are more seasonally available than pomegranates.

The menu is filled with mazzes—the word, which gives the restaurant part of its name, means small dish and also “flavor” in Iranian. There’s the cucumber salad, where the pedestrian salad ingredient is elevated to new heights with the addition of barberries, fava beans and a fermented herb paste dressing. Another mazze, the eggplant and walnut dip, is swirled with pomegranate paste and served with crunchy sangak bread. The marinated olives, typically an afterthought snack on menus, arrive as a hearty portion swimming in tangy pomegranate molasses and sprinkled with Persian hogweed.

The experience of cooking for a Persian immersion language school for two years in 2013 drew Sadr to his new career. He sees his mission in life as both preserving the cooking traditions in his Northern Iran and adapting them to the modern palate.

“I always wanted to own my own business,” he said. “There’s a lack of projects of Persian and Iranian cooking.”