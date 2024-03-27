A man killed in a rollover crash earlier this month has been identified as a 22-year-old San Francisco State University student who was studying journalism, authorities, his family and school officials said.

Alex Kauffman died after his car hit a guardrail on Interstate 280 and rolled down a steep embankment early in the morning on March 9, his father, Richard Kauffman, said. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified Alex as the person killed in the crash on Wednesday.

CHP Officer Mark Andrews said the crash happened on northbound I-280 just south of the Mission Street overpass at 2:08 a.m. and that the victim’s car went over the guardrail and down an embankment before coming to a stop between the freeway and a nearby city street.

Andrews said the crash was first reported to CHP by the San Francisco Police Department at 9:47 a.m. and officers responded a few minutes later. The victim was pronounced dead by fire department medics at 10:39 a.m., Andrews said.

Kauffman said he learned about his son's death after a friend of Alex's reached out and asked that he check on him because she hadn't heard from him in 24 hours. Kauffman then tracked the location of his son's phone as being near the medical examiner's office.