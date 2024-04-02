A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of Thursday's fatal shooting near San Francisco BART's Powell Street Station.

The San Francisco's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said on Tuesday that the victim was identified as Jordan Malik Brady, 17, of Alameda County.

Brady was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. near the area of Powell and Market streets, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting, San Francisco Police said on Monday.