Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Teen identified as victim in fatal shooting near Powell Street Station

San Francisco police detained a teenage "bipping" suspect Saturday after a traffic stop ended in an injury collision near the Bay Bridge.
The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim on Tuesday as Jordan Malik Brady, 17, of Alameda County. Brady was shot and killed outside of Powell Street Station on March 28. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Joel Umanzor

A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of Thursday's fatal shooting near San Francisco BART's Powell Street Station.

The San Francisco's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said on Tuesday that the victim was identified as Jordan Malik Brady, 17, of Alameda County.

Brady was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. near the area of Powell and Market streets, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting, San Francisco Police said on Monday.

Both were booked into Juvenile Hall in Twin Peaks. Police said the investigation remains open and active. The suspects' names were not released, as they are minors.

Joel Umanzor can be reached at jumanzor@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BARTCrimeNewsPolicePowell Street StationSFPD