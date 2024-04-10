Two commenters offered variations of “The In-&-Out Memorial Airport”—including one by Bay Area “memelord” Abraham Woodliff, who added an epitaph in all caps, “RIP TO ALL MY FALLEN BURGERS IN THE STRUGGLE.” Another said that OAK should play up a reputation for speedy flight service with the simple and pithy catchphrase, “In and out.”

Others went even darker or perhaps more sarcastic. One commentator suggested “Smash N Grab International,” while a few suggested that OAK could go by “BIP International” or “BIP City Airport”—a reference to the notorious smash-and-grab car break-in crimes that have, unfortunately, become epidemic in both Oakland and San Francisco in recent years.

What can we say? The internet is callous place—although we wouldn’t be doing our journalistic due diligence if we didn’t mention that car break-ins in Oakland are down to 1,300 in the first two months of 2024, from 2,327 during the same time period in 2023, and that it's San Francisco, where car break-ins are trending downward since last year, that has been dubbed “Bip City.” Still some may interpret the bip riffs as a badge of honor. “It’s become symbolic of the area and almost a point of pride,” Sarah Daly, a criminologist who studies the links between culture and crime, told The Standard last year.