"With Reverend Cecil Williams’ passing, we have lost an incomparable champion of social justice, civil and human rights, and liberation theology," Fromer said in the email.

The news was announced to the foundation's board and staff in an email from its CEO Gina Fromer.

Williams was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death, according to Karl Robillard, a spokesperson for the Glide Foundation, the charity organization Williams cofounded in connection with his work as a pastor at Glide Memorial Church. No cause of death was provided at this time.

"All of us fighting for recovery from addiction, LGBTQ+ equality, HIV/AIDS services, human dignity, or God’s grace stand on the shoulders of giants. And no giant stood taller than Cecil Williams, whose loss San Francisco mourns today," Supervisor Matt Dorsey said on X .

Glide offers drug recovery services, child care and services for domestic violence victims. The church's daily free meal program , which began in 1969, serves 2,000 meals a day, according to the foundation's website.

Williams took over as minister for Glide Memorial Church in 1964 and later cofounded the foundation, which is based in the Tenderloin and provides services to homeless people and other marginalized groups. Williams retired in February 2023. Mirikitani passed away in 2021.

"What he created at Glide Memorial Church, along with his partner Janice Mirikitani, saved and transformed countless lives," Breed said. "Their impact will never be matched."

In a statement, Mayor London Breed mourned Williams, praising him for the social service programs he created with his late wife, Janice Mirikitani, through the church and the foundation.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the Tenderloin where Glide is based, said Williams "represented the best of San Francisco."

"Through his tireless work, vision, kindness, compassion and commitment to civil rights and social justice, Rev. Williams inspired so many people and brought help and hope to those in need, especially here in the Tenderloin and beyond,” Preston told The Standard via text.

California State Assemblymember Matt Haney said he remembers Williams for his kindness and ability to make people feel loved and special.