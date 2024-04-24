"Tenderloin residents, businesses, and workers deserve safe streets not just during the day, but also at night," Breed said in an earlier statement. "The drug markets happening at night in this neighborhood are unacceptable and must be met with increased law enforcement and new strategies."

Breed has alleged these late-night retail shops in the Tenderloin are attracting illegal behavior and undermining the city's progress in breaking up drug markets. The curfew would be in place for one year under a pilot program if approved.

Liquor stores in San Francisco's most troubled neighborhood are more than a place to buy booze and cigarettes for people living on the city's streets. The sidewalks in front of some Tenderloin neighborhood corner markets serve as gathering places for people to use drugs and sell stolen goods. The shops also conveniently sell pipes, torches and anything else needed to use drugs late into the night. This week, Mayor London Breed proposed legislation that would force markets in the Tenderloin to close after midnight, threatening $1,000 fines for every hour shops stay open after this curfew.

Standing in front of Plaza Snacks & Deli at 77 McAllister St., Cole H., a fentanyl user who lives in the Sunset who declined to share his full name due to privacy concerns, said that while he lives far from the Tenderloin corner store, he comes there late at night to buy soda and "gabnails," a metal nail that, when heated, can turn fentanyl-laced "wax" into smoke he inhales to get high.

"I usually buy something to drink, paraphernalia," Cole said. "But I can't always buy it right away. Usually, I have to make a little money first," Cole added, admitting that he sometimes has to sell stolen goods to come up with the money to buy supplies to use drugs.