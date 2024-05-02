Y2K style is alive and well among San Francisco teenagers, who are scouring thrift and vintage stores for formal wear that hit its peak 25 years ago. Store clerks say that any dress that looks like it could have been worn by a young Julia Stiles or Gabrielle Union is literally flying off the shelves.

It may be prom season 2024, but the kids want to party like it's 1999.

“We got this 10 Things I Hate About You dress,” said Claudia Perez, Blue Bin’s manager, of a dress that called to mind the one Stiles wore in the beloved 1999 teen rom-com adaption of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. “It sold the day we got it.”

“Everyone’s going more towards the ’90s ones,” said NyAshia Pressley, a 19-year-old retail associate at Blue Bin Vintage on Haight Street. “They’re kind of flying right now.”

As Zoomers’ interest in Y2K street fashion has boomed in recent years, so too has interest in the era’s formal wear. Instead of rolling their eyes at hand-me-down dresses unfurled from the closets of their female elders, teens are eagerly trying on their mom’s prom dresses on TikTok. Even when vintage stores can’t provide, a search for “90s prom dress” or “Y2K prom dress” on eBay, Etsy and Gen Z’s favorite virtual thrift shop, Depop, will yield thousands of results—even as the floral and frilly “brunch” or “Easter” prom dress is trending.

On Saturday, hundreds of teenage girls rifled through the racks of the Princess Project in downtown San Francisco. The nonprofit pop-up boutique gives away thousands of overstock and lightly used secondhand prom dresses to teenagers regardless of socioeconomic status.

While teens came to the giveaway to score a 90's era vintage dress and accessories—their millennial-aged chaperones were the ones experiencing deja vu.