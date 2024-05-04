But as guests chatted about the roller-coaster ride of startup life, AI versions of themselves were running around a digitized version of the hacker house displayed on a big screen TV. A leaderboard ranked the most popular avatars throughout the night based on automated conversations that were volleying back and forth. While the bots talked, the humans mostly observed.

The room carried the faint whiff of BO from sweaty hoodies and showers forsaken. The chatter was about securing startup seed funding and the challenges of being a founder. Attendees sipped on High Noons and drank beer out of red solo cups.

On the surface, the Mission Control party didn’t feel all that different from your typical hacker house gathering.

i'm throwing the first ever AI simulated party. it's 3 days long. day 1 and day 2 are in the simulation. day 3 you pull up irl to Mission Control in sf. here's how it works: 1. every guest gets an AI character. 2. you customize it to your personality. 3. your character is… pic.twitter.com/Jiy3b4KhrD

Even before I physically arrived at the event, my bot had already made acquaintances with an artsy “kindred spirit” named Joher, who had “a love of creativity and adventures,” and an oddly named fellow called “Bench,” who my bot reported was “intriguing” but “overwhelming at times.”

The form then spat out an AI-generated agent, or virtual facsimile of each guest, who would then roam around a ’90s bitmap-style version of Mission Control’s floor plan and schmooze with other simulated partygoers before the actual IRL party popped off.

Billed by organizers as “ the first ever AI simulated party ,” the April 13 event drew about 200 people to Mission Control for the standard mix of beer, booze, DJs and video-gamified socializing. Before their arrival, as part of the RSVP process, guests were asked to create an online avatar by filling out a brief questionnaire that asked for a summary of their lives “in five bullet points.”

I was amused but also confused. Was this the future of in-person partying? Or a semi-dystopian facsimile of fun?

My AI avatar—who resembled a mini, red-haired Princess Peach—had also apparently started a few dance-offs and navigated through virtual rooms dedicated to “deep conversations,” “AI and wearables,” “tech talk showdowns” and “shared life stories re startup successes.”

‘A new kind of platform’

The technology behind this first-ever AI simulated party is the brainchild of AI Reality TV founder Edgar Haond, who quit his job in France and moved to San Francisco earlier this year to grow the startup. While the company is still in its early stages, the idea behind it—inspired by a similar simulation that had 25 AI agents painting, writing and going to work in a simulated world called Smallville —is to create a virtual world where an AI avatar version of oneself can live, roam and socialize 24/7.

from simulation to reality thanks to everyone who joined this crazy experiment! pic.twitter.com/0TsVVRWc1G

Eventually, Haond hopes to create an entirely virtual version of San Francisco where AI bots run around the city at all hours on your behalf, prescreening potential friends, lovers or co-founders. If your bot hits it off over virtual coffee and philosophical discussion, then maybe you would want to meet that bot’s human master in real life, Haond explained.

“You can have your AI go on a boat trip or a road trip … build a company with someone,” he said.

The party at Mission Control aimed to test-run the technology at a more manageable scale—and attempt to solve the inevitable awkwardness of showing up at a party and not being sure if you’ll click with anyone.

“You usually have those times where you go to a party, and you talk to five people, and actually it ends up being very boring,” Haond said. “I think having this as a first [step] enables you to know exactly before the party, who might be potentially the people you will get along the best with and help amplify the experience.”

While hundreds of people streamed into Mission Control throughout the night, the affair—which eventually evolved into an actual, not virtual, raging DJed dance party—was not without its kinks.