The woman who ate Bernal Heights: Our new food editor on SF’s unlikeliest culinary hub

You know how they say you can never go home again? In the case of Bernal Heights, this is fake news.



In the 2000s, I moved into my first real San Francisco home—a smidge of a flat that looked onto Sutro Tower from a tender Bernal precipice where the howling wind threatened to blow us down. I lived there for 10 years, enough time to wedge in a couple of kids and some cats.

My young family relied on Cancun burritos and meatballs at Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack. We also ate at places that have shuttered: El Zocalo, where old-school waitresses served up fried plantains till 3 a.m., and Liberty Cafe, where families dipped into tongue-scorching potpie. It was all fine. It was even, sometimes, pretty good. But no one would have dared call Bernal a culinary destination.



A couple of years ago, after cheating on Bernal with Noe and the Castro, I sheepishly moved back to the hood. I felt like I should have dared to try somewhere new. But today’s Bernal Heights has gotten much tastier. I’d even say it’s worth traveling for.

There’s now Asian food of high quality, from Japanese to Cantonese, including cute little Nute’s, which nicely spans the continent. If you include the popular weekend Chicken Dog bagel pop-up, there’s a mini bakery renaissance happening, too (soon to have dueling pizza nights, nonetheless). A proper romantic date night can be had at 3rd Cousin, followed by an amaro at the beloved Royal Cuckoo Organ Lounge, where musicians groove on the old Hammond organ (Wednesdays through Sundays). One of my favorite plates of huevos rancheros is at El Buen Comer; Barebottle lures beer lovers from all over; PizzaHacker and Cellarmaker provide two solid choices for pies; Chisai Sushi Club serves forth an excellent omakase; and I get my favorite Japanese gin at Healthy Spirits. I don’t need to wax on about the new Komaaj, the delicious Iranian restaurant, because The Standard already covered it.



As Rebecca Solnit wrote about the places where one’s life is lived, “They become the tangible landscape of memory, the places that made you, and in some way you too become them.” At this point, my DNA is completely intertwined with Bernal, which is why my first piece as The Standard’s new food editor starts at the source. My list of neighborhood favorites includes updates on a few standbys as well as some spots that are only a few months old.