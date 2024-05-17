Transit officials plan to close dozens of streets and reroute Muni buses in downtown San Francisco for the annual Bay to Breakers race on Sunday.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said a network of streets stretching from Ocean Beach to downtown will be closed at various times over the weekend. The first closures will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the last streets will reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The majority of street closures will happen Sunday. The affected stretches of downtown will reopen by late morning, while streets on the city's western half will be reopened by late afternoon.