Transit officials plan to close dozens of streets and reroute Muni buses in downtown San Francisco for the annual Bay to Breakers race on Sunday.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said a network of streets stretching from Ocean Beach to downtown will be closed at various times over the weekend. The first closures will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the last streets will reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The majority of street closures will happen Sunday. The affected stretches of downtown will reopen by late morning, while streets on the city's western half will be reopened by late afternoon.
From 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Howard Street between the Embarcadero and Beale Street
- Steuart Street south of Mission Street
- Spear Street between Mission and Folsom streets
- The intersections of Howard Street at Steuart, Spear and Main streets
From 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Main Street between Mission and Folsom streets
From 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- La Playa Street between Cabrillo and Fulton streets
- Fulton Street, westbound, between the Great Highway and 46th Avenue
- Fulton Street, eastbound, between the Great Highway and 48th Avenue
- Lincoln Way between the Great Highway and La Playa Street
- The intersections of Lincoln Way at Lower Great Highway and La Playa Street
- The Great Highway between Sloat Boulevard and John F. Kennedy Drive
- Multiple entrances to Golden Gate Park
From 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Beale Street between Mission and Folsom streets
- Fremont Street between Mission and Folsom streets
- First Street between Market and Folsom streets
- Second Street between Mission and Folsom streets
- New Montgomery Street between Mission and Howard streets
- Howard Street between Beale and Third streets
- The intersections of Howard Street at Beale, Fremont, First, Second and New Montgomery streets
From 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Mission Street between Fremont and Steuart streets
- Beale Street between Market and Mission streets
- Spear Street between Market and Mission streets
- Market Street between Drumm and Steuart streets
From 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Steiner Street between Grove and Hayes streets
- Scott Street between Grove and Hayes streets
From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Baker Street between Oak and Fell streets
From 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Cabrillo Street between 46th Avenue and La Playa Street
- Balboa Street between 46th Avenue and Great Highway
- Point Lobos Avenue between 48th Avenue and Great Highway
From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Howard Street between Third and Ninth streets
- Ninth Street between Howard and Market streets
From 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Hayes Street between Market and Divisadero streets
From 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Divisadero Street between Grove and Oak streets
From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be closed:
- Fell Street between Divisadero and Stanyan streets
More information about the street closures and bus reroutes is available on SFMTA’s website.