The taco of the moment is a saucy little number from the Castro

I’ve been a fan of Richmond’s Tacos el Tucan for years, so when I found out the taqueria’s owners, brothers Alfredo and Edgar Padilla, were bringing their Tijuana-style tacos specializing in flame-grilled meats to the Castro, I was stoked. The restaurant's opening day was last Sunday, and as expected, the lines were long.

However, I knew it would be worth the wait. A massive menu contains photos of the usual suspects, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas and, of course, quesabirria. But my favorite is the most simple: the carne asada quesataco. To make it, a handful of shredded Monterey Jack cheese is melted on the plancha until crispy, then topped with handmade corn tortillas, smoky carne asada, diced onions, cilantro and the requisite swipe of smooth guacamole. Pick a salsa of your choice from the bar. I’m partial to the roja, which is just moderately spicy despite being made with killer little árbols.



💰 $4.50

📍 3600 16th St., San Francisco

🔗 tacoseltucan.com