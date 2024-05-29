It all comes at a less-than-convenient time for Breed, who could easily be booted from her job, according to the latest polling figures .

On Friday, Breed is expected to release a budget that slashes spending in city departments. She needs to close a deficit amounting to about $789 million over the next two fiscal years as the city faces daunting questions over the future of its downtown neighborhood and vacant office buildings after a long stretch of sunny economic trends, a booming technology sector and hot real estate market.

If one were forced to choose a time to stare down the barrel of a nearly $1 billion budget deficit, Mayor London Breed would probably not choose this week.

Lurie added, “That's what happens when budgets are designed around political allegiances rather than achieving outcomes for San Franciscans.”

“Do San Franciscans believe they have gotten $2.5 billion worth of extra spending given the conditions on our streets?” said former Supervisor Mark Farrell, one of Breed’s moderate opponents, referring to the city’s homelessness spending. “I think not.”

Details about Breed’s plan are still up in the air, but her opponents in the November race are ready to pounce.

This year, Breed’s task comes with heightened political risks. Polling shows she is unpopular, with voters laying much of the blame for the city’s problems at the mayor’s feet.

“I don't think this city has ever been in this kind of situation,” said Egan in an interview. “We are not seeing revenue weakness because of a recession. Or even an economic slowdown. We're seeing it because there's been a sudden shift in the demand for office work, which has led to weaknesses in our two major revenue streams, property tax and business tax.”

Though he remains confident about the future of San Francisco's economy, work-from-home trends have remained stubbornly high, Egan said. That contributes to a troublesome new reality for the city as empty offices and a slow real estate market threaten tax revenues.

Ted Egan, the city’s chief economist, said that this year’s budget crisis is of a very different nature than the one San Francisco faced during the Great Recession.

Last year, despite signs of growing deficits, the mayor passed a record $14.6 billion budget and patched up the shortfall through Covid-related reimbursements and reserve funds. By October, however, Breed warned that the city was quickly falling into the red, ordering midyear budget cuts.

Breed could also try to push some of the more painful cuts into the second year, according to Gerston. He added that the messaging behind the budget is also crucial, and Breed could benefit from conveying that there are other cities, like Los Angeles , that are also having to tighten their belts.

Gerston said Breed could make a number of moves to cut spending while preserving her reelection prospects. The obvious one, he said, is keeping funding for police and firefighters intact, considering how important public safety has become in recent years.

“It is a tough needle to thread,” said Larry Gerston, professor emeritus of political science at San Jose State University, about the mayor’s political position. “There is no easy way to do it.”

Another obstacle for Breed is that two of her opponents in the mayor’s race—Supervisors Ahsha Safaí and Aaron Peskin—will play a role in getting the budget approved by the Board of Supervisors. In an often-contentious series of meetings, the board amends and approves the budget, sending it back to Breed for her signature.

Safaí has pressed the mayor to keep millions of dollars in funding for the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families intact. “If we’re really saying we’re about public safety, then we can’t skip and ignore programs like that,” he said in an interview.

Peskin’s campaign said the board president has a “track record” of leading the city through uncertain economic times.

“He believes we can preserve spending that helps those most in need by focusing on fiscally responsible savings that will enable the city to do more with less,” wrote spokesperson Kaitlyn Conway.