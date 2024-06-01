While Juneteenth became a federal holiday just a few years ago, San Francisco has been observing Emancipation Day with parties, parades and other events since 1945. Seventy-nine years later, the city’s festivities make it one of the longest continuously running Juneteenth celebrations in the country.

The holiday officially takes place on June 19—marking 159 years to the day since Union troops arrived in Texas and announced to enslaved Black people that they were free. But San Francisco got an early start on Saturday when it kicked off a weeks-long lineup of events with a popup market in front of the Ferry Building to spotlight local Black-owned businesses.

“Growing up in San Francisco in the Black community before cell phones and the technology we have now, the time that we came together was Juneteenth,” Mayor London Breed said at the event.

Breed said the festival in the Fillmore—a historically Black neighborhood known as the “Harlem of the West”—holds a special place in her heart because it reminds her of her childhood and feels like a homecoming of sorts.

With the rising popularity of Juneteenth in recent years, San Francisco’s annual celebrations have drawn more and more visitors from throughout the region.

Toni Rae Cooper, 67, traveled from her home in Vallejo to the waterfront Saturday to enjoy the celebration of Black heritage with her sister and friend. As a former history teacher, Rae said she has long appreciated Juneteenth as a chance for young people to learn about the struggles and triumphs of Black people in the U.S.