San Franciscans like to see flowers in unusual places and unusual things among flowers: While the San Francisco Botanical Garden puts pianos among plants, the nearby de Young Museum arranges bouquets among art, in what has become a 40-year tradition that raises around half a million dollars annually for the museum.
Back with more blooms than ever before—125 floral displays in total—the Bouquets to Art floral fundraiser runs through this Sunday, just long enough for all those glorious blooms to remain beautiful. Some displays are literal interpretations of the museum’s artwork, a canvas’s image replicated with flowers. Others are more interpretive, like the stands of blooms beside an African mask or a Frank Lloyd Wright window.
This year, Bouquets to Art also includes eight fashion designs by City College floristry students; the ensembles are interpretations of dresses in the Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style exhibition and will be on display on mannequins for the general public.
At the exhibition’s press preview on Monday night, student Donna Cala attracted gazes with her sunset-colored gown made from star flowers, button mums and rose petals. She and her partner Christina Harsanyi spent 72 hours adorning the dress, which Cala bought at Goodwill eight years ago, taking care to pick flowers that would be wearable and could live without water for a week.
There are other considerations for materials used in the floral fundraiser. Any material that could attract pests—living wool, for example—is on the verboten list, as is gravel, which could be a tempting material to play with but harm the artworks. Yet contributing floral artists still find plenty to work with, with many of the displays including welded metal and various three-dimensional objects to expand beyond the botanical.
All of the floral decadence allows viewers to see the museum’s collection in a different light, especially in the low-light galleries of African art, where the living displays draw attention to abstract forms. The displays will also be in dialogue with the recently opened exhibition American Beauty: The Osher Collection of American Art, which celebrates the gift of 61 artworks to the Fine Arts Museum’s permanent collection.
Tickets to view the 125 floral designs start at $40 and include admission to the permanent collection.