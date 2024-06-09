Last year, the owners of 2898 Broadway paid just $75,800 in property taxes. Using Zillow’s Zestimate value as a benchmark that would be the equivalent of a 0.27% effective tax rate on the property. San Francisco’s regular property tax rate is 1.17% of a property’s assessed value.

The Willenborgs’ long record of ownership means the property has the largest gap between the home’s assessed value for tax purposes and its current market value in San Francisco. The property’s current assessed value is $6.38 million versus its market value of $27.9 million as estimated by Zillow.

Since 1988, the property has been owned by longtime tech investor Jim Willenborg and his wife Barbara, who purchased the estate for $3.4 million, according to property records.

The mansion at 2898 Broadway in Pacific Heights has all the trappings of the Gilded Age, from the ornate plaster medallions on the living room ceiling to the oak fireplace sitting area in the primary bedroom (one of 10).

Utilizing city property and tax records, as well as data from Zillow, the Standard found the top four homes in San Francisco with the biggest discount in property tax rates based on their current market values.

Surprisingly, despite their locked-in deal paying low taxes, the Willenborgs are selling up. A listing for the property—asking $32 million—touts “awe-inspiring Golden Gate Bridge panoramic views” and its appearance in numerous Hollywood films like Jagged Edge and Sweet November. However, for the purposes of San Francisco—and its flagging tax base—the property is valued at a fifth of that figure.

In comparison, a new buyer at that $32 million price tag would be paying nearly $400,000 in taxes every year, a little less than the median home price for the U.S.

The gap between the price of a home due to tax purposes and its current value in an extremely housing-constrained market like San Francisco is a legacy of 1978 state Proposition 13.

Passed by voters as a backlash to rising property taxes, the ballot initiative established a baseline for assessed property values at 1976 levels and limited how much this number could increase yearly unless a home is sold or majorly renovated. Currently under Prop. 13 this annual growth rate is capped at 2% or the state’s inflation rate, whichever is lower.

Since its enshrinement into law, Prop. 13 has become a political third rail with California officials loath to amend a policy that has proven to be a major boon for the state’s homeowners. That means it’s not uncommon to see homes currently worth multiple times their assessed value, particularly those that have long been controlled by a single entity without a sale.

“Those who have been fortunate enough to purchase a home before the values jumped, have a somewhat reasonable property tax expense,” said Peter Villaverde, real-estate manager at the San Francisco Bay Area Office of Invoke Tax Partners.