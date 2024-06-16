In San Francisco, the place to find them is at the Eagle Tavern in the city’s South of Market neighborhood, where hundreds of gay men come together every Sunday afternoon on the patio, many of them paying $20 for a plastic cup that can be filled with all the Miller Lite they care to drink. It’s called the beer bust, and it’s like a boozy church social for daddies and their admirers.

As with so many other cultural trends, it started with the gay community, where the term “daddy” refers to a guy who attracts—and is attracted to—younger guys. It’s been in use for a long time, too. In a society as youth-obsessed as ours, it might seem like an anomaly, but daddies may have never been more prominent in queer life than they are now.

You know the type: a handsome, mature, masculine man. Probably bearded, and that beard probably has at least some silver in it. He’s furry and often fit, or maybe he’s rocking that dad bod. Maybe more importantly, he’s at ease with himself. His manhood is indisputable, and it has nothing explicitly to do with fatherhood. Parent or not, he’s a total DILF. (You know what that means.) Think George Clooney, Jeff Goldblum or Pedro Pascal.

“Being a daddy means being available to men younger than I am, to nurture and mentor,” said Bob Goldfarb, who is 62 and the executive director of the city’s Leather & LGBTQ Cultural District—a professional daddy, essentially. “But age is irrelevant. It’s a lot more about the mindset.”

In the LGBTQ+ community, where terminology proliferates without limit, ”daddy” might seem to be just one more phenotype out of dozens, like bear, twink or otter. But a daddy is more than just an aggregation of attributes. During this Pride Month—and just before Father’s Day—The Standard spoke with eight self-identified daddies about what it means to them, and nearly all agreed that it’s primarily about being a loving, protective figure to their partners. It’s a badge of honor.

Daddy and boy

Looked at that way, a daddy can be anyone of any age; he’s just the one in charge. But in practical terms—and in a queer context—patterns emerge. A daddy is probably older, bigger, and more experienced than his boy. Consequently, he probably earns more, although nearly every self-described daddy The Standard spoke to was careful to distance themselves from the term “sugar daddy”—which nearly all of them regarded with distaste.

Growing up, the term “daddy” wasn’t in Robert Shively’s vocabulary. Now 59 and the store manager of South of Market’s world-famous store Mr. S Leather , he was always a natural leader who sensed his physical age didn’t match his position in the culture. “If you’re on a canoe trip, someone’s guiding where the canoe is going and everyone else is rowing,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be the one guiding where the canoe was going.”

Daddies are eroticized versions of the father figure, authoritative and in control. Sexually, a daddy is usually the top. If the relationship is rooted in BDSM, as many are, he’s also the dom, or even a master. A community historically deprived of visibility tends to create its own rituals, and in daddy-boy culture, the most prominent of these is “collaring.” When relationships start to become serious, a daddy will often ceremonially padlock a chain around his boy’s neck to convey a sense of ownership, whether playful and sweet or with a rigor up to and including full-on servitude.

Polyamory is another common thread. While some daddy-boy couples are monogamous, most are not, and some develop into sprawling, multi-partner families or “polycules,” each with its own dynamic. Disrupting social norms can feel liberating, but it can also invite armchair psychoanalysis and glib remarks about so-called daddy issues. Even within the LGBTQ+ community, practitioners of respectability politics may frown upon a relationship that might strike the casual observer as a violation of the incest taboo. But daddies are about much more than transgressive sex.

Richard Sprott, a professor of sexual identity development and another self-described daddy, called the daddy-boy relationship a consensual power exchange. To him, the term has a particular flavor. “In the context where I run, that flavor tends to be one of protector, guide, mentor.”

The push for marriage equality notwithstanding, relationship structures that differ from heterosexual norms have long been a part of gay life—age gaps, in particular. So why daddies, specifically? And why now?