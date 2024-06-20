This is All Things Consumed , a weekly column by The Standard’s eaters-at-large featuring three great dishes we’ve eaten and one cocktail we’d happily drink again and again.

Deluxe bento for two at Rintaro

The other box houses a colorful jewel box of fish, meat and vegetables, including steamed asparagus and sugar snap peas, jiggly dashi-infused omelets and tiny skewers of minced chicken meatballs. Every component feels like a tiny, edible present—one that you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch. —LS

The deluxe bento box for two will set you back $100 and can only be picked up at the restaurant from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. But for a high-quality dinner in, I think it’s well worth it. The early summer bento includes two bamboo husk boxes and a pair of artfully wrapped ichigo daifuku, or pillow-soft strawberry mochi, for dessert. Prying off the lid of one box reveals a layer of sticky rice (a mix of Sacramento-grown Luna Koshihikari and Koda Farms mochi rices) adorned with tiny pickled cherry blossoms and two tender pieces of sake-simmered Bolinas black cod.

There wasn’t much to celebrate during the worst of the pandemic, but I do recall the joy of excellent to-go options. With its exquisite bento boxes, Mission Japanese restaurant Rintaro served up some of the most stunning takeout from our dark-days era. Now, they’re back, and as luxurious and delicious as ever.

Zucchini fries at Little Original Joe’s

If you think San Francisco is defined by the kind of precious Italian menu that offers wild nettle ravioli with Watson lamb sugo, then the Original Joe’s team is here to prove you wrong. The second Little Original Joe’s—the latest from the popular, three-generation restaurant group behind Original Joe’s and Elena’s—opened in the Marina at the end of May. And at 5 p.m. on a Monday (a Monday!), the no-reservation restaurant was packed with people happily inhaling some Italian-American nostalgia.

The space is big with chrome, mid-century-style chandeliers, high ceilings, long banquettes, an open kitchen with ox blood-red accents, and shiny gold heat lamps. The two-page menu includes pasta, pizza, steak, chicken soup with stars and filet of sole. The vibe is oversized too, almost Vegas in its proportions. People were snapping selfies with their martinis and wolfing down potato chips that arrive at the table gratis.

Their unbridled enthusiasm became infectious when the tower of zucchini “fries” arrived. I couldn’t stop eating the squiggles, dusted lightly with flour, fried to perfection and served with a shower of Parm and a squeeze of lemon. In fact, almost everything we ordered was showered in Parmesan—the bread knots with zesty marinara, the Caesar salad made with Little Gems, the classic chicken cutlet served with a pile of arugula. The service is on point and offers touches I haven’t seen since the ’90s, like a tableside ice bucket to chill your white wine. LOJ, as the restaurant calls itself, is clearly tapping into something that I think is rather basic: an insatiable hunger for things comforting, light and fun. —SD