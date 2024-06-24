Restaurant workers fear they could pay highest cost in junk-fee battle

Responding to a deafening roar from restaurateurs who fear the unintended consequences of the law’s passage, state legislators are hustling to pass a carveout for restaurants this week. The revised bill has already received assembly approval, but if it fails to emerge out of the state senate or get signed into law by Governor Newsom next week, most restaurant owners say they’ll be forced to raise menu prices.

Madayag is just one of many San Francisco restaurant industry workers bracing for the impact of SB 478 , a California law aimed at eliminating drip pricing and junk fees. It’s set to go into effect on July 1 and would require restaurants to stop using mandatory surcharges , including the 20% service fee that allows Cassava to provide its staff with health insurance and retirement funds.

But as of last week, Madayag is preparing for a job hunt. “I have been working on my resume,” he said. “I need something to supplement [my income].”

In an industry known for its sky-high turnover rates, Noel Madayag is an outlier. He’s been a cook at Cassava since the business opened 12 years ago. He likes working at the upscale restaurant, which has made headlines for paying all staff at least $20 an hour and providing full health benefits including a 401k with a 5% employer match.

If that comes to pass, workers like Madayag fear that higher prices will deter diners and cause restaurants to reduce their hours. If that happens, Madayag says he’d have to pick up a second job to support his family. That’s if he can find one.

“It’s not easy finding a second job, especially in this industry, given it’s slowing down,” he said.

SB 478 doesn’t just apply to restaurants; it also requires airlines, hotels and rental car companies to provide all-in pricing. But the change will be especially disruptive for San Francisco restaurants because of a 16-year-old city ordinance requiring most employers to set aside funds for workers’ health insurance.

The majority of San Francisco restaurants accomplish this by implementing a healthcare surcharge, typically 5-8%. Diners, however, have consistently expressed frustration over their use. It’s not clear that the money really helps workers, critics say, pointing out that dozens of restaurants have been accused of misusing funds that were supposed to go to worker healthcare.

Kelsey Bigelow, general manager at Mestiza in SoMa, said she benefits from the 5% surcharge the restaurant applies to diners’ bills. The money generated from the surcharge goes into one of Mesitza’s general ledger accounts and then gets dispersed monthly to workers, including herself.

Right now, Mestiza covers about 75% of the $700 she pays monthly for health insurance. But Bigelow said the revenue generated by the restaurant’s health care surcharge doesn’t fully cover what Mestiza pays out every month to workers. If the restaurant drops the fee and raises menu prices instead, she worries that the gap could get even larger. Combined with the rising cost of ingredients and minimum wage increase also set to go into effect on July 1, Bigelow worries about her employer’s continued ability to provide livable wages and benefits for workers.

“[The surcharge] is definitely a helping hand for the employer, but also for the employee,” Bigelow said. “I know some people think that it just lines the owner’s pockets. But I feel like, if it’s clearly stated, I have no problem helping any of the places that I patronize knowing that it actually does transfer over into the employees benefit.”