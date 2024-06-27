BART touts it will run its most robust service ever for Pride this year, with service on all five major lines running by 8 a.m. and trains passing through downtown San Francisco every five minutes. From 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, special event trains from Millbrae and Pleasant Hill will run into downtown San Francisco, which can skip stops for faster service. BART said more event trains will be added as needed. After 2 p.m., special event trains will supplement train service into the evening.