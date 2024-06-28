Inside, disco balls spin endlessly, scattering light like confetti as thumping music pumps over the speakers. On weekends, the long, narrow space is packed with partygoers who push past the tables to the small dance floor in back. Zhuzh hosts a full calendar of dance parties with themes like Sea Hunt, when the setlist is “so deep you’ll feel like you’re underwater,” and Too Gay to Function, featuring music by DJ Bootie Juice.