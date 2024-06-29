“Nightlife in San Francisco and other cities is currently very difficult to navigate,” co-founder Lucas Harris said in a phone interview. “It was blatant to me that everyone was wanting a solution like this—to get the vibe that they are after.”

The founders of 2Night, which until Wednesday had been called NightEye, thought they could do for drinkers and clubbers what Surfline does for surfers. The company has a network of cameras across San Francisco venues that lets app users see how busy events are in real-time so revelers can decide if the vibe is right for them. The app also lists upcoming live Bay Area events and links to the Instagram accounts of featured artists.

Now, the company is scrambling to save face.

A startup thought it found a simple way to help party people make the most of San Francisco’s nightlife. But bargoers worry they’re being broadcast on other people’s phones when they’re trying to let loose.

About 3,000 have used its web-based service, with about 300 turning into repeat users, Harris said. For now, everything is free.

Harris said venues partnered with 2Night control when their cameras are switched on and that the livestreams are mainly meant to offer a glimpse of live shows at bars, clubs and other event venues. Harris said he hopes 2Night will later expand to offer streams on Thursdays and Sundays, too.

Since its debut this spring, 2Night has had a narrow scope. It currently has relationships with five to eight venues, including Brazilian bar and restaurant Boto and San Francisco watering holes Trinity Irish Bar and Mayes Oyster House, where it stages livestreams on Friday and Saturday nights.

“The single thing that I can provide that is most useful is the livestreams,” said Harris, who grew up in Portola Valley and graduated from Pitzer College last year. “You can find out the most information” from what the camera reveals.

The idea owes a lot to Surfline, which lets surfers check the quality of waves on beaches around the world.

While Harris was striving for something akin to Surfline’s usefulness, critics said it was reminiscent of other tech debacles, such as SceneTap, which aimed to deliver livestreams and real-time info about the male-to-female ratio in bars in 2012.

“Lemme guess, some techbro has this innovative idea of being the rent-seeking middleman charging venues and bands to run pay-per-view streams,” said Jamie Zawinski, the owner of DNA Lounge, a club and music venue in SoMa.

While the DNA Lounge offers livestreams of DJ sets, Zawinski said by email that what he does bears no resemblance to 2Night: “‘That Guy’ has had that idea roughly every six months for two decades.”

The not-so-original idea of livestreaming from a bar was immediately labeled in angry comments on 2Night’s Instagram account as an invasion of privacy.

“You should be able to let loose in a bar where Big Brother isn’t watching you,” said Lauren S., a woman in her mid-30s who declined to share her last name to protect her privacy.

Lauren told The Standard she also thought the app was unnecessary.

“Just go to a fucking bar,” Lauren said. “And if it’s not cool you go to another bar.”

Other customers thought the app would be handy and waved off privacy concerns.

“If you have a credit card, they already know everything about you,” said Dan Berg, 53.

At a live performance Friday at Potrero Hill venue Bottom of the Hill, concertgoers seemed more receptive to being on camera.

“That would be sick!” said Vacaville resident Seth Evans, 23, bumping his head to a Nina Durango performance. “It would be a huge boost for them.”

Evans’ date, Nova Ford, said a livestream could help promote bands to people who can’t travel to see the performance. During the pandemic performers and live venues also used livestreams.

Standing away from the mosh pit Berkeley resident Alex Sherman, 33, said he was only “casually concerned” that he was in a livestream, given that there was no sign or other disclosure he could be on camera.

“But I don’t really care,” Sherman said. “I’d assume I’m in public.”

Some performers were supportive, too.

Ken “DJ Classic” Wilton, 52, believes that the app’s ability to stream live performances will expose his music to a wider audience and help him attract more followers.

“Being able to see and hear what’s going on, I think that’s valuable,” Wilton said.

Initially, Harris was skeptical of privacy concerns and pointed out that drinking and clubbing hotspots are hardly secluded settings.