The Rolling Stones appear to have gathered some serious moss, with tickets for the rock gods’ Wednesday night show at Levi’s Stadium going for (relatively) dirt cheap. As of Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of seats at the Santa Clara arena are still available for as little as $82, with many hundreds more to be had via Ticketmaster’s secure “verified resale” option.
In some prime areas of the 68,500-seat stadium, entire rows remain open. Even in seated sections directly above the field level, tickets in Row 9 that face the stage nearly head-on are listed at only $190.60—a fraction of what fans typically pay for top-tier acts.
You can’t always get what you want, but you can see the Stones for a fraction of the cost of a parking pass at Levi’s for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour last year, when a frenzy of Swifties bid up the price to as much as $625 on StubHub. Indeed, even TayTay merch was pricier than the Stones show, with coveted blue crewnecks selling for $350 on eBay.
Some 62 years after their first live performance at a London club, the Stones are arguably rock ’n’ roll’s ultimate legacy act, and one of the progenitors of arena rock itself. They’re passing through the Bay Area as part of their Hackney Diamonds tour, a nod to the 2023 album of the same name. The band’s first full-length release of new material in almost 20 years was met with critical praise, even to the near-bafflement of those same critics that the Stones still had that much gas left in the tank. AEG Worldwide, which is producing the tour, did not respond to a request for comment.
After the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones are now effectively a trio supported by touring musicians. Guitarist Ronnie Wood is 77, while fellow guitarist Keith Richards is 80. Ever-peacocking frontman Sir Mick Jagger—who is said to clock between five and 12 miles on stage during live shows—turns 81 this month.