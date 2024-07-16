Some 62 years after their first live performance at a London club, the Stones are arguably rock ’n’ roll’s ultimate legacy act, and one of the progenitors of arena rock itself. They’re passing through the Bay Area as part of their Hackney Diamonds tour, a nod to the 2023 album of the same name. The band’s first full-length release of new material in almost 20 years was met with critical praise, even to the near-bafflement of those same critics that the Stones still had that much gas left in the tank. AEG Worldwide, which is producing the tour, did not respond to a request for comment.