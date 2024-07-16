“As presented it is the least-bad of the options we were given,” Von Rock said.

Deidre Von Rock, president of the West Portal Merchants Association, said she “begrudgingly” accepts the latest street plan, which was reshaped after the initial SFMTA proposal sparked outrage from Von Rock and others in the neighborhood.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday to greenlight a series of controversial street-safety changes in the West Portal neighborhood. The plan is a compromise reached by city officials and community groups after a series of contentious disagreements about how — or if — to make neighborhood streets safer after a horrific four-fatality traffic crash in March .

Supervisor Myrna Melgar and Mayor London Breed developed the latest proposal with SFMTA officials.

Melgar addressed the SFMTA board ahead of the vote, urging them to approve the changes. She described it as a compromise that most people in the middle should be able to “live with,” while acknowledging that the issue remained deeply decisive.

“We still have folks who oppose it on both sides,” Melgar said. “Folks who think that it doesn’t go far enough in addressing the risks, and then folks who think nothing should happen at this intersection, ever.”

In mid-March, an SUV speeding on the wrong side of Ulloa Street struck a family of four who were waiting at a bus stop. All four members of the family died, including two young children. The crash galvanized city leaders to address traffic safety, with Breed calling for a “complete overhaul” of city streets. About a month after the crash, officials announced their intention to reshape the West Portal streetscape, giving a 10-day window for feedback before pushing a plan forward.