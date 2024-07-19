In a recent video on Instagram , Viet Linh Nguyen, the chef-owner of Gao Viet Kitchen, victoriously serves up what might be the messiest, most extravagant version of the humble banh mi that has ever existed. The sandwich contains the classic pickled carrots and daikon, of course. But it goes way further: a fried egg, a massive piece of dripping beef with a huge rib still attached and a spoonful of bone marrow that’s scraped out tableside.

The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. In our weekly column The $25 Diner , we hunt down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song.

The pièce de résistance comes when the sandwich is assembled, the bone pulled out clean, and the creation is served with a side of brisket pho broth for dipping. The over-the-top banh mi is the kind of culinary stunt that seems made for social media: kinda shocking and kinda gross. Whether it’s delicious, we can’t say, as the $49 dish vastly exceeds The $25 Diner’s budget. But it’s definitely riveting.

“It’s the most love-and-hate dish I ever created on social media,” Nguyen told us, with a hint of pride.