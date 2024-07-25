Noe Valley finally has a wood-fired pizza-pasta place to brag about

Those dining with the entire fam might choose to let the kids shove meatballs into their faces while the adults share a salad of calamari with chickpeas and fregola ($19). Also suggested for parent fare: the crespelle di cannelloni ($19), a hard-to-find baked pasta stuffed with chard, spinach and ricotta, paired with a glass of wine, conveniently available in 5- or 8-ounce pours (though you’ll def want eight if you’re wrangling the rugrats).



I fell in love with the popular Spicy Florence Pie ($23), topped with mild and creamy slices of mortadella. The heat comes via Italian Long Hots, which Gillis, who spent time in the kitchen at Roberta’s in New York, says is an East Coast pepper he brought to California by hunting down the seed strain and asking Sunblaze Ranch in Winters to plant it. Today, the green peppers are grown especially for his kitchen.