But the trek is becoming more difficult as Tymes ages. And, as her cohort of stalwarts gradually bow out, younger riders are not replacing them in sufficient numbers. “We’re losing some of the heart of the ride,” she said.

Tymes, a drag performer in her 50s, who’s best known for playing the smart-mouthed Sophia in holiday re-enactments of “The Golden Girls,” calls the ALC “the one week of my life I wish the rest of my life was like. Everyone is kind, and they’re there for the right reason.”

Together with the man she describes as “her other half,” Tymes owns Club 1220, a longtime queer bar in Walnut Creek, which they’ve used as a venue for some prodigious ALC fundraising over the years, bringing in more than $300,000 in total.

Holotta Tymes has ridden the 545-mile AIDS/LifeCycle from San Francisco to Los Angeles so many times, she’s lost count. It’s “either 10 or 11,” she said, “but I’ve actually fundraised 13 times.”

The most recent ride, which departed from the Cow Palace early on the first Sunday in June, had about 1,400 cyclists, a dramatic dropoff from the approximately 2,500 who rode in 2022. Fewer riders has meant less money for the organizations that depend on the event. Emily Land, a spokesperson for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation — one of two ALC partner organizations, along with the Los Angeles LGBT Center — confirmed that fundraising totals fell to $10.9 million this year, down from $17.8 million in 2022.

This, in turn, has led to staff reductions. AIDS/LifeCycle on Friday laid off six people and eliminated four vacant positions, a significant reduction for a staff that now numbers around 20.

Over the ALC’s 30-year history, regular riders like Tymes have raised money for the fight against AIDS by putting their grief to work, often dedicating their efforts in memory of the friends, partners, “guncles” or entire social circles who were taken from them.

However, with advances in AIDS treatment and prevention, memories of the crisis years are receding. Survivors of the hardest-hit generations are entering their 60s and 70s, and, as Tymes put it, “the younger generation wasn’t alive or old enough to have a clear understanding of the epidemic and doesn’t know anyone who died.”