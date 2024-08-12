Welcome to the Tiktok-trending world of professional color analysis, where experts scrutinize skin, eye and hair color, before categorizing a client as one of the four seasons, then subcategorize according to undertones and overtones, determining whether there’s more blue (cool) or yellow (warm) in the person’s complexion. Henry diagnosed me as a light summer; you may be a deep spring or a true autumn.

Michelle McNamara, 33, a marketing executive from Pacific Heights, looked confident dressed in a hot-pink T-shirt. “I’ve assumed that I’m a winter for a long, long time,” she said, gripping her pink notebook. “I wear a lot of bright colors.” (It turns out, she is a true summer.)

“Please don’t tell me that gold isn’t my color,” said Rahaf Ebbini, a 29-year-old account executive at Sanas, an AI startup. Her necklace, rings, six earrings and seven bangles were all yellow gold. Ebbini thought the metal looked good on her, but she wasn’t 100% sure. So she signed up for stylist Lili Henry’s color analysis party, an event that promised to reveal clients’ “best colors” and make “putting together different outfits a dream.”

A civil engineer, an AI startup executive, a marketer, a journalist and a nurse practitioner — all strangers — gathered Tuesday night inside a sunlit studio in the Marina to learn which colors look best on them. Each wondered: Were they a winter, autumn, spring or summer?

Once you know your type, you’re matched with a personalized palette, for a go-to guide to outfit planning and future purchases, along with a better understanding of what shades and hues accentuate your features.

This is a second go-around for the color analysis trend, which was massive in the 1980s, thanks to “Color Me Beautiful” — a faddish book by Carole Jackson that suggested that you, too, could have the perfect job or boyfriend if you just improved your color know-how. “Our work is more than a job. It is a calling,” wrote Jackson. The trend soon went the way of shoulder pads and perms, but it has resurged over the last year thanks to floating-head TikTok filters and ChatGPT’s Colorbot.

While the filters and AI-bots are entertaining, they’re not especially accurate; hence, IRL experts like Henry, a certified image consultant from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Henry grew up in France and made her way to San Francisco in 2015. While color analysis has always been a key part of her personal styling work, she launched her parties in 2023. “I had so many inquiries, and I thought, why not?” she said.