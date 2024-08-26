“That’s a scar I could never heal for him,” Murakami said. “I can overcome, but he can’t. And now his world is a lot smaller.”

But in a city with more than 18,600 humans per square mile and limited animal control resources despite a post-pandemic surge in bites, navigating the world as an attack victim with a traumatized dog requires incessant vigilance.

It could have been worse, she reflects. At least she and Buck survived. At least the police responded quickly. At least she saw some semblance of justice in San Francisco’s canine court, which sentenced the attacker, a serial biter named Koda, to doggy death row.

“I still get nervous when I see other dogs off-leash,” Murakami said, “or with owners distracted on the phone.”

It took months after the mauling last fall in Potrero Hill for Murakami to venture out alone with Buck again. Dog parks are now out. Off-leash isn’t an option. Busy streets are an obstacle course of triggers for Buck, a 70-pound rescue whose newly anxious disposition — if unaddressed — could render him as dangerous as the dog who attacked them.

Murakami, a UCSF nurse anesthetist, spent six days in the hospital and $12,000 on out-of-pocket medical bills to stitch up her torn calf and surgically treat an infection from the bite on her hand. She spent another $1,000 — and counting — on a dog behaviorist to learn how to manage her now-skittish canine companion.

Yuko Murakami upended her entire routine after an ambush by an unleashed rottweiler left her hospitalized for nearly a week and her pit bull Buck fearful of other dogs.

What hath dog wrought?

Dogs in the U.S. are biting, mauling, and even killing more than ever.

Deadly canine attacks more than doubled over the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 40 a year to 100. In 2022, dog bites resulted in nearly 49,000 emergency room visits in California, a 70% jump from 2005, according to the state Department of Health Care Access and Information.

In few places is the danger more pronounced than in dense cities like San Francisco, where yards are a luxury, off-leash citations are rare, and the question of how to curb canine aggression turns neighbor against neighbor.

The Standard combed through hundreds of documents obtained through a public-records request to see what’s driving the worst of these encounters and what local authorities do — or don’t do — to manage negligent owners and vicious dogs.

What emerges is a picture of a city that’s at once a paradise for pet lovers, a minefield for attack victims, and a sensory assault for breeds with genetic proclivities that make urban life stressful.

The pet-adoption boom since lonely pandemic times has only amplified tensions by making dog-human interactions more frequent, while the city’s 13 Animal Care and Control field officers and the San Francisco Police Department’s one-cop Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit struggle to keep up.

Dog trainers attribute the uptick in attacks and bite-and-runs — a misdemeanor in the city proper — in part to a wave of first-time owners struggling to handle their animals.

“The shelters were all clear for a hot minute — remember that?” said Frances Hurley, who worked with city dogs for the better part of a decade before launching Finding Balance Dog Training in 2018. “There was this huge demand for specific breeds, too, so we also saw a lot more dogs from puppy mills that don’t really breed for temperament.”

While a pet population boom may be less of a problem in places with more room to roam, San Francisco has the second-most-concentrated population in the U.S., behind New York City. “That means you’re going to run into more people, you’re going to run into more dogs,” Hurley said.

Another issue driving the resurgence of canine aggression is the fact that many pets in San Francisco simply aren’t cut out for city life.

“If we’re talking about dogs, generally, that struggle in busy urban environments,” she said, “you’d look at dogs bred for herding or the ones bred to be stimulated by a lot of movement, like border collies, cattle dogs, or any of the guardian dogs that are instinctively territorial, or hunting dogs that have high-prey drive.”