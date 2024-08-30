Christine Pelosi breaks her silence on the ‘shadow campaign’ against Scott Wiener

Deep in the bowels of the Milton Marks Conference Center during an otherwise routine meeting of the San Francisco Democratic Party on Wednesday night, the 58-year-old waited her turn to speak at the podium behind angry Sunset district neighbors advocating against changes to the roadway by Ocean Beach.

From publicly spurning Wiener’s AI safety bill in the state Senate to endorsing progressives on the Board of Supervisors , it’s all a game of 3D chess engineered by a Democrat so powerful she dissuaded a sitting president from seeking reelection, the whisperers say.

Some of Nancy Pelosi’s recent moves in San Francisco have been cast as an effort to derail Wiener’s quest for her House seat when she retires. Supposedly, the speaker emerita is clearing the way for her daughter, political strategist Christine Pelosi, to be her heir apparent.

Political circles are buzzing — have you heard about the “shadow campaign” between state Sen. Scott Wiener and the Pelosi dynasty?

Just before the peak of those residents’ bellicose testimony, The Standard bluntly asked Christine Pelosi if there is a shadow campaign underway — one swaying her mother’s stance on Wiener’s AI bill or the opposition of other Democrats, like Mayor London Breed.

“No. I don’t know why Mayor London Breed opposed his AI bill. Maybe she’s running for Congress? I thought Scott was running for Senate. I thought Breed was running for mayor,” Pelosi said jokingly, seeming to wave away conspiratorial chatter.

She said Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run is her priority.

“We are just moving forward, one foot in front of the other, to November.”

And as for Wiener?

“I don’t know where he thinks my mind is. But nobody asks me.”

The younger Pelosi hasn’t touched publicly on her rumored run for Congress, perhaps in an effort not to fuel speculation. And while Wiener has declined to speak directly on any effort to maneuver him away from Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat, his allies have been more than willing to pipe up on his behalf.

A spokesperson for the speaker emerita declined to comment, deferring to her Thursday interview on KQED’s Forum about her new book, “The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House.” During the nearly hourlong discussion, Pelosi rejected talk of any behind-the-scenes political machinations for her daughter. She said her opposition to Wiener’s AI legislation was based purely on her concerns with its implications.

“They don’t know what they’re talking about,” Pelosi said. “I find it insulting that they would equate politics with policy for the AI bill.”