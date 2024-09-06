For years, moderate groups have channeled tens of millions of dollars into San Francisco’s political activities, offering what they view as a more sensible approach to governing.

Now, progressives are throwing their two cents into the November race—figuratively and literally.

A swell of progressive-leaning organizations, supported mainly by labor groups, are raising money and strategizing to act as a bulwark against well-funded moderate entities like TogetherSF and Neighbors for a Better San Francisco. They say moderates dominate the conversation, and want to get their message heard on issues such as rent control, zoning, affordable housing, public safety, and responsible governance.

“It’s about organizing a truth squad,” said political consultant Eric Jaye, who is propping up a progressive group called the San Francisco Working Families Voter Guide. “When a handful of billionaires say San Francisco is on the wrong track, we think there needs to be some civic education.”