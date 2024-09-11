The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. In our weekly column The $25 Diner , we hunt down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song.

The best thing I ate this year at the Outside Lands festival was a bowl of the mushroom-and-potato Russian dumplings known as pelmeni, served in broth with dill-dusted dabs of sour cream.

It turns out I don’t have to wait till next August to get my pelmeni fix. AyDea, which sold them at Outside Lands, also ladles out $16 bowls of pelmeni at its cafe on the corner of Sixth and Bryant streets, a five-minute bike ride from The Standard’s office in SoMa. The 7-month-old eatery specializes in the cuisine of the republic of Tatarstan in central Russia, billing itself as “the only Tatar cafe on the American continent.”