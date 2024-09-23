The sun-drenched estate was surrounded by olive and apple trees, with a raised outdoor seating area. There was a photo booth, a steampunk slide that let adventurous guests travel between floors (stairs were also available), and a sparkling, two-story purple geode overlooking the dance floor.

Netta Warren, 39, owner of Unicorn Salon in Cow Hollow, took the San Francisco shuttle to the event; no designated driver needed. “This is everything they said it would be. … There’s great food that never runs out. The place is gorgeous.” Warren was celebrating her two-year anniversary with her boyfriend. “I used to party more, but now it depends on the event. And this is worth it.”