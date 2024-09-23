Skip to main content
Photos: A secret estate in Napa hosts an EDM rave starring Meduza

The Italian EDM act played at the inaugural Midway Getaway, a luxury party at a private Napa Valley estate.

A lively outdoor music event with a DJ playing, surrounded by dancing and cheering people, modern decor, greenery, and a cameraman filming the crowd's excitement.
The Midway Getaway crowd goes wild Sunday as Meduza plays its hit “Piece of Your Heart.” | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
By Zara Stone

When Saria Campers, 27, was pulled onto the stage during Meduza’s headlining set on Sunday evening, she knew she’d killed it with her fit: a thigh-skimming black tennis skirt from Zara, a white Aritzia top, and a pair of white Dr. Scholl’s sneakers, borrowed from her mom. “They’re so comfortable,” she said. 

Dressing for this event was surprisingly challenging, Campers said. Meduza, a three-person Italian electronic music group, is big in the rave scene. But the venue was a secret luxury wine estate in Napa Valley, which leans a little more conservative.

“This is not typical rave attire,” said Campers, a private banker for high-net-worth individuals at JP Morgan Chase, gesturing to the sea of YSL bags, Chanel purses, and Taylor Stitch chinos.

A group of people at an outdoor event are smiling and dancing. A woman in the center wears a floral top and white skirt, while the man in front wears a plaid shirt.
The Coachella vibe was strong with this participant, dancing during Meduza's set. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
Two smiling women pose outdoors among a crowd, one in a light top and skirt, the other in a green halter top and jeans. The background shows other casually dressed people socializing.
Tulsi Dhaliwal and Sarina Pattar traveled from Sacramento for the party. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

Campers was one of several hundred people who’d thrown down $199 for the inaugural Midway Getaway, a collaboration between the 4,000-square-foot club in the Dogpatch, its events company owner Non Plus Ultra, and Calistoga winery Museion. Tickets included access to an open high-end bar, passed canapes, a dessert bar, and olive oil tastings. With the location kept secret, guests had to accept a ride on a shuttle bus to and from San Francisco, or from Calistoga.

The Getaway show was designed for people “who have aged out of nightclub life but still love electronic music and dancing,” said Andrea Kirk, the “consigliere” to the Midway and general manager of Non Plus Ultra. “We don’t call it a rave. … It is Napa,” she said. 

The warm-up act was Emanate, a DJ duo known for deep techno and house, followed by Simone Giani from Meduza, who came on at 6:30 p.m. The Meduza set wrapped soon after sunset.

A group of people are seated on terraced steps, outdoors, on a sunny day. They appear relaxed, chatting, dressed casually, with trees and a wooden building in the background.
The chill-out area had a great view of the stage. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
A group of six people are joyfully dancing outdoors on a stone walkway, surrounded by trees and a stone wall. They appear to be having a lively, fun moment.
Partygoers shuffle dance as the music drops. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

The sun-drenched estate was surrounded by olive and apple trees, with a raised outdoor seating area. There was a photo booth, a steampunk slide that let adventurous guests travel between floors (stairs were also available), and a sparkling, two-story purple geode overlooking the dance floor. 

“That’s such a statement piece, I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Mackinley Morgan, a 30-year-old fire-alarm coordinator from Livermore, of the geode. 

Netta Warren, 39, owner of Unicorn Salon in Cow Hollow, took the San Francisco shuttle to the event; no designated driver needed. “This is everything they said it would be. … There’s great food that never runs out. The place is gorgeous.” Warren was celebrating her two-year anniversary with her boyfriend. “I used to party more, but now it depends on the event. And this is worth it.”

People are walking down steps from a large black bus in a garden setting. Others are sitting and standing near tables, some under a white umbrella, enjoying drinks and socializing.
Guests arrive by shuttle bus at the secret Napa estate. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
A smiling woman in a denim top is amid a crowd. People around her are raising hands and holding small toys, with one wearing a hat that says &quot;NAPA.&quot;
The intimate venue meant everyone got within touching distance of the main act, Meduza. A guest described it as "magical." | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
Four people line up at a table, serving themselves appetizers at a buffet with a &quot;Menu Vol-Au-Vent&quot; sign. The background shows wooden walls and a large, slide-like tube.
Behind the free snacks, a steampunk slide. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
A group of friends is chatting outside, with two women standing and three men sitting at a wooden picnic table. They are casually dressed, wearing sunglasses, and enjoying beverages.
Amanda Bautista, an Oakland resident who works at an AI-powered clinical trial platform, can't stop moving to the music. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
A smiling man and woman are seated on outdoor concrete steps, chatting. The scene includes other casually dressed people in the background, greenery, and soft sunlight.
Partygoers chill and chat. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

Zara Stone can be reached at zstone@sfstandard.com

