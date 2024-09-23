When Saria Campers, 27, was pulled onto the stage during Meduza’s headlining set on Sunday evening, she knew she’d killed it with her fit: a thigh-skimming black tennis skirt from Zara, a white Aritzia top, and a pair of white Dr. Scholl’s sneakers, borrowed from her mom. “They’re so comfortable,” she said.
Dressing for this event was surprisingly challenging, Campers said. Meduza, a three-person Italian electronic music group, is big in the rave scene. But the venue was a secret luxury wine estate in Napa Valley, which leans a little more conservative.
“This is not typical rave attire,” said Campers, a private banker for high-net-worth individuals at JP Morgan Chase, gesturing to the sea of YSL bags, Chanel purses, and Taylor Stitch chinos.
Campers was one of several hundred people who’d thrown down $199 for the inaugural Midway Getaway, a collaboration between the 4,000-square-foot club in the Dogpatch, its events company owner Non Plus Ultra, and Calistoga winery Museion. Tickets included access to an open high-end bar, passed canapes, a dessert bar, and olive oil tastings. With the location kept secret, guests had to accept a ride on a shuttle bus to and from San Francisco, or from Calistoga.
The Getaway show was designed for people “who have aged out of nightclub life but still love electronic music and dancing,” said Andrea Kirk, the “consigliere” to the Midway and general manager of Non Plus Ultra. “We don’t call it a rave. … It is Napa,” she said.
The warm-up act was Emanate, a DJ duo known for deep techno and house, followed by Simone Giani from Meduza, who came on at 6:30 p.m. The Meduza set wrapped soon after sunset.
The sun-drenched estate was surrounded by olive and apple trees, with a raised outdoor seating area. There was a photo booth, a steampunk slide that let adventurous guests travel between floors (stairs were also available), and a sparkling, two-story purple geode overlooking the dance floor.
“That’s such a statement piece, I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Mackinley Morgan, a 30-year-old fire-alarm coordinator from Livermore, of the geode.
Netta Warren, 39, owner of Unicorn Salon in Cow Hollow, took the San Francisco shuttle to the event; no designated driver needed. “This is everything they said it would be. … There’s great food that never runs out. The place is gorgeous.” Warren was celebrating her two-year anniversary with her boyfriend. “I used to party more, but now it depends on the event. And this is worth it.”