On the fifth floor of the Humboldt Bank Building on Market Street, flanked by a jazz band and an elaborate charcuterie spread, Richard Hannum of Forge Development Partners boldly declared an “End of the Depression” party.

The San Francisco developer and architect announced to a gathering of city officials and real estate honchos that, after months of frustration, his firm had secured the funding and approvals needed to embark on what would be the first office-to-housing conversion since the pandemic.

Forge found the right property; convinced the owner to act; and, most important, cobbled together the money to pay for construction. The irony: With all the public conversation around conversions and policies enacted to enable them, it took four years to start the process of putting 120 units in a historic tower primed for transformation.