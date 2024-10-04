Ben Horowitz, the prominent venture capitalist who stirred Silicon Valley when he endorsed Donald Trump’s reelection bid two months ago, told staff on Friday that he plans to make a “significant donation” in support of Kamala Harris’s campaign.

I sent an internal email that Axios got a hold of it. Here it is. This is what it is, there is nothing else no matter how it gets characterized: Political Update a16zers, I wanted to give you an update on my political activity. As I mentioned before, Felicia and I have known…

It’s unclear whether the move represents a reversal for Horowitz and his wife, Felicia, after openly endorsing Trump, or an attempt to play both sides. In the note, he writes that he and his wife have known Harris for more than a decade.

The donation has not yet appeared in campaign finance filings to date. The news was first reported by Axios.

In his letter to staff, he said Andreessen Horowitz would “not be updating its position” because Harris had not yet fully outlined her tech policies. Horowitz previously released a 90-minute podcast with his firm’s co-founder Marc Andreessen where they outlined their support for Trump because of his pro-tech stances.

“Although I have had several conversations with Vice President Harris and her team on their likely tech policies and am encouraged by my belief in her, they have not yet stated what their tech policy will be, so the firm will not be updating its position in that regard,” he wrote.