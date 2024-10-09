Of course, there is food, too. The restaurant is helmed by the SF-based Omakase Restaurant Group, which owns the high-end sushi restaurant Omakase, plus the casual Dumpling Time and the upscale Niku Steakhouse. Prelude is the group’s first non-Asian venture. The menu is inspired by the Southern cooking of chef Celtin Hendrickson-Jones’s grandmother. It’s not the cuisine I would have expected in this environment, but even fine-dining chefs yearn to have a soulful connection to their food.



Though Prelude categorizes itself as fine dining, I’d call it elevated but easygoing — at least in presentation. You’re not going to find foam. Squiggles of sauce are absent. There’s a gem salad ($17) with Granny Smith apples and fried shallots that could find its way onto the menu at Nopa, no problem. Chicken wings stuffed with “dirty rice” ($14 for two) taste like grandma’s cooking, yet the process of making them demonstrates the lengths to which a chef will go to make a wing more than just a wing. “We debone it, make a mousseline with the flavors of dirty rice, including country ham, andouille, and chicken livers,” says Hendrickson-Jones, who was most recently at Niku, but also spent time at Morimoto and Commis. “Then we heavily caramelize it and deglaze it three times, fold in chicken breast, and pipe it all back into the wing. Then it’s lightly battered and, hot out of the fryer, we coat it with chiles we ferment in-house.”